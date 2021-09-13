Government to spend Sh250 million on Kip Keino Classic

Soufiane El Bakkali and his coach Karim Tlemcani

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali (right) of Morocco and his coach Karim Tlemcani arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on September 11, 2021 ahead of the Nairobi leg of World Athletics Continental Tour dubbed Kip Keino Classic set for September 18, 2020 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Among top foreign athletes coming for the Kip Keino Classic are Tokyo Olympics men and women’s 3,000m steeplechase champions Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco and Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai.
  • El Bakkali was the first to arrive on Saturday morning.

The government will spend Sh250 million to ensure that the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic is staged successfully on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

