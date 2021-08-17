Government to put U-20 athletes in training after competition

  • Athletics Kenya’s Director of Youth and Development, Barnaba Korir welcomed the government’s move saying that the current junior team has the potential of producing medallists at the 2024 Paris Olympics if fully supported.
  • "We have held talks with the government and they have committed to the course fully this time around. They are willing to support and give us the required equipment for training," said Korir, adding that the juniors will be monitored at their respective schools.

The government will put Team Kenya athletes who compete in the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships on a special training programme after the event.

