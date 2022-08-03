Gold search continues as Kenya bags silver, bronze in 10,000m

in Birmingham

Gold continued to elude Kenyans at the Commonwealth Games when Irene Cheptai and Sheila Chepkirui settled for silver and bronze medals in the women's 10,000m in athletics action at the Alexander Stadium.

It's Eilish McColgan from Scotland who broke Kenyans hearts when she blasted past Cheptai at the home-straight to win in a Championship Record time of 30 minutes and 48.60 seconds.

Related Omanyala storms Commonwealth Games 100m final Athletics

Cheptai, the 2017 World Cross Country champion, clocked 30:49.52 to claim silver as Chepkirui, the 2016 Africa 5,000m champion, timed 31:09.58 for bronze.

McColgan is the daughter of Liz McColgan, who won gold in the 10,000m at the Edmonton World Championships in 1991.

"I think I shouldn't have taken off early so as to beat her in the last 200m. I ran out of gas in the last 100m," said Cheptai.