Gold at last! Peerless Kipyegon reclaims world 1500m title

Faith Kipyegon

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon competes in the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won her second 1500m title at the World Athletics Championship on Tuesday to hand the country its first gold at the competition.

Faith Kipyegon

Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya cross the line to win the Women's 1500m Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.


Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

Kipyegon, who previously won world gold over the distance in 2017 along with two silvers, dominated the race from start to finish, clocking a winning time of 3min 52.96sec.

Faith Kipyegon

Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha (left), Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (centre) and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay compete in the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia claimed silver in 3:54.52, with Britain's Laura Muir taking bronze (3:55.28).


