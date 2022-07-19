Gold at last! Peerless Kipyegon reclaims world 1500m title
What you need to know:
- Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia claimed silver in 3:54.52, with Britain's Laura Muir taking bronze (3:55.28).
Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won her second 1500m title at the World Athletics Championship on Tuesday to hand the country its first gold at the competition.
Kipyegon, who previously won world gold over the distance in 2017 along with two silvers, dominated the race from start to finish, clocking a winning time of 3min 52.96sec.
Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia claimed silver in 3:54.52, with Britain's Laura Muir taking bronze (3:55.28).