Gitonga puts title on the line at Mt Kenya Mountain Running

Caroline Gitonga (right) congratulates her twin sister Purity after winning won the 12-kilometre in the inaugural Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championship in Meru on February 22, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The men's race will equally be a sight to behold with Gikuni Ndung'u, who is fresh from finishing third in the World Cup Series, in action
  • The senior men's 13km race will go down at 9.10am, just after the senior women's 13km at 9am
  • The junior men and women race will open the proceedings at 8am with the 2km race closing the event at 11.15am


Defending champion Purity Gitonga faces a battle of her life when she confronts former World champions Lucy Murigi and 2021 World Cup Series champion Joyce Njeru at the Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships on Saturday in Meru.

