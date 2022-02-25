Gitonga puts title on the line at Mt Kenya Mountain Running

Defending champion Purity Gitonga faces a battle of her life when she confronts former World champions Lucy Murigi and 2021 World Cup Series champion Joyce Njeru at the Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships on Saturday in Meru.

The men's race will equally be a sight to behold with Gikuni Ndung'u, who is fresh from finishing third in the World Cup Series, in action.

The senior men's 13km race will go down at 9.10am, just after the senior women's 13km at 9am.

The junior men and women race will open the proceedings at 8am with the 2km race closing the event at 11.15am.

The races will start and end at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership.

"I know the field is rich but I fear no one," said Gitonga, adding that she has prepared for the race for the last three months. Gitonga said the route will be tough than the one used when winning in 2020.

"The route has been lengthen by three kilometres and some places are too steep hence makes it interesting," said Gitonga. "We can only hope for a dry event."

Gitonga clocked 53 minutes and 13.65 seconds to win in 2020. The event wasn't held last year owing to Covid-19.

The 26-year-old Murigi, won the world titles back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 after claiming bronze in 2014, and Njeru, won the World Cup Series last year. Njeru won four out of seven races to clinch the 2021 World Cup Series.

"The race will be challenging but I am happy to compete against some of the world's top cream," said Njeru, who will bank his performance on her strong mind, self belief and good preparations."

Njeru is a member of the Team Kenya that won the team event during the 2018 World Running Championships.

Also in the mix are the National Mountain Running champion Edith Jepchumba and road running specialist Teresia Omosa, who finished fourth during the 2020 National Mountain Running Championships, have entered the battle.

Ndung'u said he ready for the men’s battle. "The field is quite competitive but I am looking for a podium finish," said Ndung'u, explaining that competing against a local field is more challenging than outside the country. "Outside, you know whom you are facing but not here. Anyone can win here.

Ndung'u will face among others the National Mountain Running champion Josphat Kiprotich.

Kiprotich and Jepchumba won the men and women’s titles National Mountain Running held in Tindiret, Nandi County on January 2, this year.

Japan-based distance track runner Vincent Raimoi, Timothy Kirui, who is based in Austria, Simon Saidimu, John Elimlim and Amos Bett, will battle in the men's race.

The race will also have an international flavour with the participation of Annie Pimolle, Felix Anninietti and Trevission from France.

Over 3,000 participants are expected for the one-day championships that will have contestants battle in a loop covering 13km instead of 12km.

Junior men and women will compete over 8km while dignitaries will engage in 2km races.

Technical Committee chairman Douglas Wakiihuri told the contestants to brace for challenging event especially at the TT2 section that has tough valleys.

The first edition’s event that attracted 3,000 participants in 2020 helped raise 25 million in cash and kind. Most of the proceeds went towards supporting the Meru County Cancer Institute.

Besides cancer awareness, environmental conservation is another area that has benefited. This time around, the Meru County government is planning to reintroduce Bongo Antelope from Florida, United States and Black Rhino at the Mount Kenya forest to boost tourism.