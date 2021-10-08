Geoffrey Kirui looks to upstage opponents in Boston

Geoffrey Kirui

Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon at the 2017 World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Boston Marathon will be held just a day after Chicago race
  • The former champion returns to competition on Monday after long spell out

Former Boston Marathon Geoffrey Kirui is hopeful of pulling another surprise when he lines up for the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.