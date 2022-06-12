Gathimba, Ngii strike gold in race walk as Kenya tops medal standings





It was a fruitful Sunday morning when African Games champions Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii won their respective 20km race walk events as Kenya moved to the top of the medal standings at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius.

Gathimba sealed his third consecutive men's title in a sprint finish on a wet morning.

Gathimba won the title in 2016 in Durban, South Africa and 2018 Ababa, Nigeria.

Gathimba clocked season's best one hour, 22 minutes and 01 seconds to win.

"The course wasn't favourable with many sharp corners. The morning rains worsened everything but I thank God for my third victory. I feel blessed on this Sunday morning," said Gathimba, adding that the tough conditions hindered him from closing the World Athletics Championships qualifying standard of.1:21:00.

Gathimba attributed his success to his coach William Kimutai. "He has such good programs and this is the end product," said Gathimba who hopes to meet the World Athletics Championships time at the national trials due for June 24 to 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ngii recaptured the women's title that Kenya lost to Ethiopia in Ababa, Nigeria in 2018.

Ngii edged out Beletew Mitiku from Ethiopia to second place as compatriot Sylvia Kemboi settled for bronze.

"It's such a good feeling even though the course was challenging with the rains making it tougher," said Ngii.