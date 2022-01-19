Gateri wants to roll with the big girls at Lobo Village

World Under-20 3,000m champion Teresia Gateri wants to graduate officially to the senior ranks in style with a top six performance at the National Cross Country Championships due Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Gateri, who turned 20 on January 5, said that the Lobo event being her first national cross country event, will be an opportunity to gain the much needed experience ahead of the busy 2022 season.

“The journey has just started and it feels great. I am ready for the Lobo challenge. Experience is what I will be looking for,” said Gateri, who finished second during the Athletics Kenya Central Region Cross Country Championships last weekend to earn her place at the nationals.

“It won’t be easy but I will do my best,” explained Gateri, who is currently training with the AK Central Region team in Nyahururu ahead of the National Cross Country Championships.

Gateri, who completed her form four in Japan last year, is already focusing on representing Kenya in 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games or World Athletics Championships this year.

“I will be so glad if I am to make it to the world event but ultimately, I want to place my feet at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” said Gateri, who is coached by Francis “Mfae” Kamau.

Gateri would also like to emulate her role model, World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, who is also the Olympic 5,000m silver medallist.

The World Athletics Championships will be held from July 15 -24 in Eugene, Oregon, United States, while the Commonwealth Games are programmed from July 24 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“She is among the athletes I admire a lot having stayed around for sometimes. There is a lot to learn from her,” said Gateri, who is now working with Daiso Company in Japan upon completing high school, planning to join college.

Gateri stormed to the limelight last year when she guided compatriot Zenah Jemutai to a 1-2 finish as Kenya ended a long wait for women’s victory in the 3,000m at the World Under-20 Championships.

Muthoni triumphed in a personal best of 13 minutes and 20.37 seconds as Jemutai took silver in 13:20.65.