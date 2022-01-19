Gateri wants to roll with the big girls at Lobo Village

Kenya's World Under-20 Championships 3,000 metres champion, Teresiah Muthoni Gateri, is welcomed at Weston Hotel with a gourd of Mursik on August 20, 2021.


  • Gateri stormed to the limelight last year when she guided compatriot Zenah Jemutai to a 1-2 finish as Kenya ended a long wait for women’s victory in the 3,000m at the World Under-20 Championships.
  • Muthoni triumphed in a personal best of 13 minutes and 20.37 seconds as Jemutai took silver in 13:20.65.

World Under-20 3,000m champion Teresia Gateri wants to graduate officially to the senior ranks in style with a top six performance at the National Cross Country Championships due Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

