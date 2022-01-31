Gateri claims maiden victory as senior

Teresiah Muthoni

Kenya's World Under-20 Championships 3,000 metres champion, Teresiah Muthoni Gateri, is welcomed at Weston Hotel with a gourd of Mursik on August 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The focus now moves to Eldoret for the Memorial Agnes Tirop Cross Country Championships that will be the 12th Gold race in the World Cross Country Tour on February 12 at Lobo Village.
  • Three more Goldraces will be held in Belgium, Portugal and Spain to wrap up the inaugural 2021/2022 World Cross Country Gold Tour.

World Under-20 3,000m champion Teresiah Gateri won her maiden senior women’s race when she stormed to victory at the 90th edition of the Cinque Mulini Cross Country championships in San Vittore Olona, Italy on Sunday

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.