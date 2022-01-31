Gateri claims maiden victory as senior

World Under-20 3,000m champion Teresiah Gateri won her maiden senior women’s race when she stormed to victory at the 90th edition of the Cinque Mulini Cross Country championships in San Vittore Olona, Italy on Sunday

Gateri broke away from fellow countrywoman Zenah Jemutai in the final lap and held on to take a five-second win in 19 minutes and 40 seconds.

Gateri and Jemutai’s compatriot Levy Kibet lost the men’s battle to Ethiopia’s Nibret Melak, finishing second and two seconds behind Melak, who won in 28:33. Kibet is the World Under-20 5,000m bronze medallist.

“Though windy, I enjoyed the race held under a sunny and warm day,” said Gateri, who had the previous weekend finished 17th in senior women’s 10km race during the Lotto/Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Championships in Lobo, Eldoret.

"My World Under-20 victory last year in Nairobi really motivated me to work harder in training," explained Gateri, who was named the Most Promising Girl during the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Award (Soya) recently in Kakamega.

The women’s race was a replica of the 3,000m final at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, last year, where the now 20-year-old Gateri won the gold medal, beating 19-year-old Jemutai, who settled for silver.

Slovenia Klara Lukan, who won European Under-23 silver medals in the 5,000m and at cross country last year, finished third in 19:53 ahead of Kenya’s Lucy Mawia (20:15), becoming the first European runner to reach the top three in the women’s race since 2015.

Melak won for the second consecutive year, becoming the second Ethiopian athlete in the history of the men's race to win at least two consecutive editions after Fita Bayisa, who triumphed four times in a row from 1992 to 1995.

Muktar Edris is the only other Ethiopian athlete to have won twice, but not in consecutive years.

Melak unleashed his kick in the final 150m to cross the finish line in 28:33, holding off Kibet by two seconds. Tedese Worku from Ethiopia completed the podium, finishing third in 28:36 - the same time as fourth-place finisher Takele.

The focus now moves to Eldoret for the Memorial Agnes Tirop Cross Country Championships that will be the 12th Gold race in the World Cross Country Tour on February 12 at Lobo Village.

Three more Goldraces will be held in Belgium, Portugal and Spain to wrap up the inaugural 2021/2022 World Cross Country Gold Tour.