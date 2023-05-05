Free entry for Kip Keino Classic

Entry to this year's Absa Kip Kip Keino Classic scheduled for May 13 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani is free.

Meet Manager Kennedy Tanui disclosed on Friday that the government has waived the entry fee and encouraged Kenyans to cash on the move and turn up in numbers to fill the 60,000-seater arena.

Tanui said the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic has attracted 204 international athletes with an additional 68 set to compete in the national category.

"We are going to have almost a full day of exciting action starting at 10am," said Tanui during the sponsorship launch at Safari Park Hotel.

Absa Kenya managing director Abdi Mohamed forked out Sh60 million sponsorship for this year's event.

The international athletes will compete in the core category that has nine races and discretionary category that has eight events.

The national program that has six events starts at 10am with men's long jump and will be followed by men's shot put at 10.05am.

The men's javelin throw, that is one of the discretionary events will go down at 12.30pm.

The men's 10,000m is a national event which will go down at 2pm followed by women's hammer throw that is a core event at 2.12pm.

Then women's and men’s 400m hurdles, which are national events, will run at 2.38pm and 2.48pm respectively.

The women's 400m will be the last national event at 2.57pm.

The women's 5,000m, men's 400m and men's 5,000m that are discretionary will take place at 3.06pm, 3.30pm and 3.40pm in that order.

Women's high jump, which is a core event, will start at 3.45pm.

The live broadcast courtesy of Nation Media Group’s Nation Television (NTV) will commence at 4pm with the women's 100m featuring multi-Olympic and world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica.