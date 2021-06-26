Fraser-Pryce wins 100m at Jamaica Olympic trials

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (centre) competes in the Women's 100M final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021. Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history on June 6, 2021, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.


Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Commonwealth Games champion and World and Olympic finalist Janieve Russell won her third national 400m hurdles championships, running a season's best 54.07 seconds, fourth best in the world.
  • Ronda Whyte was second with 54.94 seconds and Leah Nugent third in 54.98 seconds.

Kingston, Jamaica

