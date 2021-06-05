Fraser-Pryce runs second fastest 100m time as Olympics near

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (centre) competes in the Women's 100M final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021. Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history on June 6, 2021, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.


Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 34-year-old reigning world and two-time Olympic 100m champion obliterated the field at the National Stadium, finishing several metres clear of her closest rival.
  • Only late US sprinting star Florence Griffith-Joyner, who holds the world record of 10.49sec, has run faster.

Kingston, Jamaica

