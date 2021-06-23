Fraser-Pryce centre-stage at Jamaica trials

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (centre) competes in the Women's 100M final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021. Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history on June 6, 2021, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.


Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fraser-Pryce, the two-time Olympic 100m champion and a four-time world champion over the distance, heads a powerful field for the four-day meet taking place at the National Stadium in Independence Park.
  • The 34-year-old golden girl of Jamaican athletics is the fastest woman in the world over 100m this year, clocking 10.63sec -- the second fastest time in history -- in Kingston earlier this month.

Kingston, Jamaica

