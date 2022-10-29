Frankfurt Marathon: Selly Chepyego sets out on a mission

The 2014 World Half Marathon bronze medallist Selly Chepyego has set her eyes on a course record at Frankfurt Marathon in Germany on Saturday.

Chepyego, who trains in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County under the Global Sports Communication stable, is confidence that she will run an impressive race as she seeks to lower her personal best of two hours, 21 minutes and nine seconds.

Frankfurt Marathon returns this year after a two-year break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The men’s field consisting of nine athletes who have run sub 2:10, while in the women’s category, eight women have clocked sub 2:25.

Chepyego said that she has done good training for the last four months and has been injury free.

“I prepared well, and I want to run a brilliant race. Marathon racing is a tough assignment that needs good calculation. I have been training with some of the best athletes, and they have always motivated me to do my best,” she said.

Chepyego, who had been contracted by Japanese firm Kyudenko for 10 years, will be going flat out for victory.

Other Kenyans competing in the race include; Helah Kiprop (2:21:27), Jackline Chepng’eno (2:24:21), Caroline Jepchirchir (2:26:11), Gladys Chepkurui (2:28:55) and Martha Akeno (2:29:00).