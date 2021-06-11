Four regions to stage U-20 pre-trials this weekend

Athletics Kenya World Under-20 Championships pre-trials Saturday move to the North Rift, Central, Eastern and Western regions with a good number of upcoming athletes expected to showcase their talent.

North Rift region will hold the trials at the Lorna Kiplagat Sports Academy Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County while the Western meet will see athletes converge at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

According to North Rift Public Relations Officer Boniface Tiren, preparations are complete and they will be hosting a good number of athletes while at the same time observing Covid-19 protocols.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and we shall only allow athletes, coaches and technical officials in the stadium because we are following protocols given out by the Ministry of Health,” said Tiren.

Athletes drawn from five counties, Samburu, Turkana, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet will be competing in the event where a team to represent the region shall be selected for the national trials.

Noah Kibet, who clocked 1:45:11 during the Olympics Games pre-trials at Nyayo Stadium two weeks ago, will be the star attraction in the 800m race as he seeks to qualify for the proper junior trials.

Kibet, who has also qualified for the Tokyo Summer Games in the distance, is among the few invited athletes who will grace the Olympics trials next week at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Amos Serem will feature in the 3,000m steeplechase where he will be battle it out with some of the best in the region.

Kamar Etyang will take part in the 5,000m and his coach Peter Bii is upbeat he will do well.

“We have a strong team and our target is to make the national team for the World Under-20 Championships in August. An athlete like Etyang who will be participating in the 5,000m is among those who will be competing on Saturday and he has done good training,” said Bii.

In Western region, Filex Kibet, Denis Kiprop and Mike Kiprop will feature in the 5,000m race with Miriam Chebet representing the region in the women’s race.

Emmanuel Wafula will headline the 3,000m in men’s category while Diana Chepteek will compete in the women's category.

Others include Victor Kimtai (1,500m), Nancy Cheruto (1,500m), Pheline Cheruto (1,500m), Kennedy Saekwo (800m), Dorcas Chepkweech (800m) who have been training at Kaptama Camp in Mt Elgon.

AK Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir said that Kenya has been given a chance to field athletes in every event which will increase the country's medal prospects.

“As the hosts of the championships, we shall have more athletes participating in various field events which includes hammer, pole vault, triple jump and high jump events. The pre-trials events will give us an opportunity to identify some of the best athletes who will be heading to Nairobi for trials,” said Korir.