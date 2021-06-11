Four regions to stage U-20 pre-trials this weekend

Noah Kibet celebrates winning men's 1000m race

Noah Kibet celebrates winning men's 1,000m race during first leg of Athletics Kenya Relay Series at Nyayo Stadium, on January 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • North Rift region will hold the trials at the Lorna Kiplagat Sports Academy Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County while the Western meet will see athletes converge at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County
  • Athletes drawn from five counties, Samburu, Turkana, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet will be competing in the event where a team to represent the region shall be selected
  • In Western region, Filex Kibet, Denis Kiprop and Mike Kiprop will feature in the 5,000m race with Miriam Chebet representing the region in the women’s race

Athletics Kenya World Under-20 Championships pre-trials Saturday move to the North Rift, Central, Eastern and Western regions with a good number of upcoming athletes expected to showcase their talent. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.