Four female athletes land scholarships in Kajiado County

Rainbow of Magnolia Fountains of Life founder Dariusz Stuj (centre) with the four athletes who have received scholarships.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The World Under-20 Championships will be held in Nairobi in August. The girls will receive training from Boniface Wambua, who has competed in several national and international races. 
  • Saruni said the girls were spotted by Wambua during the Coast Region Cross-Country Championship held at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi in February.

Four upcoming female athletes in Taita Taveta County have received scholarships from Rainbow of Magnolia Fountains of Life, a non-governmental organisation.

