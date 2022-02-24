Former world champion signs up for Mount Kenya Mountain Running

Two-time World Mountain Running champion Lucy Murigi is among the latest athletes to confirm participation at Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships due Saturday in Meru.

Athletics Kenya Mountain Running chairman Peter Angwenyi confirmed that the 36-year-old Murigi, who won the world titles back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 after claiming bronze in 2014, will compete in the women’s 13km race.

Also to join the women’s 13km battle where Purity Gitonga will be defending the title, is Joyce Muthoni, a member of Team Kenya that won the team event during the 2018 World Running Championships.

The National Mountain Running champion Edith Jepchumba and road running specialist Teresia Omosa, who finished fourth during the 2020 National Mountain Running Championships, have also entered the battle.

The National Mountain Running champion Josphat Kiprotich will be the man to beat, having joined senior men’s 13km fray.

Kiprotich and Jepchumba won the men and women’s titles National Mountain Running held in Tindiret, Nandi County on January 2, this year.

Japan-based distance track runner Vincent Raimoi, Timothy Kirui, who is based in Austria, veteran Geoffrey Gikoni, Simon Saidimu, John Elimlim and Amos Bett, have registered for the men’s 13km race.

Angwenyi disclosed that the event will have an international look with the participation of Annie Pimolle, Felix Anninietti and Trevission all from France.

Angwenyi disclosed that over 3,000 participants are expected for the one-day championships that will have a change of route. “It will now be held in a loop covering 13km instead of 12km,” said Angwenyi.

Junior men and women will compete over 8km while dignitaries will engage in 2km races.

Angwenyi said the competition is important since it's part of preparations for the World Mountain Running Championship from November 3-6 in Chiang Mai City that is located 700 kilometres north of Thailand Capital, Bangkok.

The first edition of Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships that attracted 3,000 participants in 2020 helped raise Sh25 million in cash and kind. Most of the proceeds went towards supporting the Meru County Cancer Institute.

Besides cancer awareness, environmental conservation is another area that has benefited. This time around, the Meru County government is planning to reintroduce Bongo Antelope from Florida, United States and Black Rhino at the Mount Kenya forest to boost tourism.

Angwenyi said preparations for the event are complete with prize money for the championships having been enhanced from Sh1.6 to Sh2 million. Local athletes from Meru are out to benefit more.

The top prize in senior men and women’s 13km race will remain Sh500,000 each, while the second-placed athletes in each of the categories will receive Sh200,000.

Those finishing third in each category will pocket Sh75,000 in the championship where top placed local athletes will get Sh50,000 each in a prize fund that covers top 10 finishers.