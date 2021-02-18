Former Olympian set for Tokyo 2020 top job

Japan's Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto

In this file photo taken on September 17, 2020 Japan's Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto delivers a speech during a press conference at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo. Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as the top candidate to replace Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori after he resigned over a sexism row, reports said on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Japanese media widely reported that Hashimoto, one of just two women in the cabinet, will accept the top job with just over five months until the virus-postponed Olympics
  • A committee with a 50-50 gender split was formed to find a successor to 83-year-old Mori after he stepped down last Friday following an uproar over his claims that women speak too much in meetings
  • Hashimoto, 56, is a seven-time Olympian who appeared at both winter and summer Games and also currently serves as minister for gender equality and women's empowerment


Tokyo

