Foreign stars descend on Eldoret for big day

The curtains go up at the picturesque Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, venue for tomorrow’s world-class Sirikwa Classic cross country championship.

The air is already full of excitement as local and international athletes touch down for this prestigious global event.

Hendrik Pfeiffer from Germany arrived Thursday and is optimistic of a good race.

“It’s my 13th time in the country and it is like my second home… the race has given me an opportunity to gauge myself as I start a two months training in the country. I’m in good shape and I will be happy to compete with athletes from Kenya and I believe it will be better compared to two years ago,” said Pfeiffer.

He is eyeing a better season after emerging third at the Houston Marathon in the USA with a personal best of two hours, seven minutes and 14 seconds on January 14.

Maryna Nemchenko from Ukraine has been training in Poland due to the war in her country.

It was a long trip for her to Kenya but she is excited to be on the start list.

“This is my first time in Kenya and I hope it will be an interesting race… I will use the race to kick-start my training in Iten because I have big plans in the new season. It is something new for me, although I have done European cross country events back at home,” said Nemchenko.

Stefan Gavril from Romania is wary of Kenyan and Ethiopian runners.

“I know the Ethiopians and Kenyans are good, but my target is to do well and be on top of the international athletes,” he said.

Athletics Kenya athlete’s representative Milcah Chemos has urged parents who would like to see their children compete to carry their birth certificate for ease of registration.

She said registration, which starts Friday, is open and parents who come from for far can also register on Saturday morning.

The children’s events (open to children from the ages of five to 16) will act as a curtain-raiser to the main event which kicks off at 1:00pm and runs until 4.00pm.

Thereafter, Kenya’s team to the Africa Cross Country Championships in Tunis will be named.