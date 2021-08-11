Footballer-turned discus thrower teen Kageha aims for the sky at Kasarani

Linda Kageha

Discus thrower Linda Kageha training at MISC, Kasarani on August 6, 2021 ahead of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that will be held at the same venue from Tuesday next week. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Multi-talented athlete wants to also run in the women’s 4x400m relay race and claim double podium places.
  • 19-year-old has seen her unofficial personal best throw progress by metres in training.

Multi-talented Linda Kageha wants to write athletics history. The Africa Under-18, 400m silver medallist has stated she is going for a double at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships which will be held in Nairobi from August 17-22.

