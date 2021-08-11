Footballer-turned discus thrower teen Kageha aims for the sky at Kasarani

Multi-talented Linda Kageha wants to write athletics history. The Africa Under-18, 400m silver medallist has stated she is going for a double at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships which will be held in Nairobi from August 17-22.

In addition to competing in the women’s discus throw the 19-year-old athlete will also be looking to race in the women’s 4x400m relay, and win medals.

She is one of the 46 athletes who have been in a bubble camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the last one month preparing for the global youth championships.

Kageha told Nation Sport she was in her best possible shape and could not wait to measure herself against the best in the world.

“This is a world event and we will be competing with many athletes from different countries. Our coaches have given us tips on how to compete. They have done their part and it is our responsibility to do the best. My aim is for a podium finish in both events,” said Kageha.

The teenager, who started out as a football player dreaming of featuring for Harambee Starlets, the national women’s football team, revealed that it is her grandmother, Kerina Mudhilwa, who gave he tips on how to throw the discus at their home in Gambogi village in Vihiga County.

At first she was not keen on the sport , enjoying kicking the ball more, but she came to love the field sport in the end.

So good did she become that national selectors had no option but to give her a ticket to represent Kenya in the 18th edition of the World Under-20 Championship.

“I believe I inherited the discus talent from my grandmother, who used to compete in the event. She gave me good lessons on how to throw the discus while I was doing my trials back in the village in 2014 where I used to use stones because of lack of a discus,” said Kageha.

She was always an athlete at heart.

Kageha played football while at Bitagwa High School in Mogoga, Kisii County which she joined in 2016. Her dynamism can be revealed by the fact that she could play well in all positions including goalkeeping.

He dexterity and pace was noticed by the athletics school coach Paul Nzofu who asked her to try her luck in track and field.

“I started training on the track and found that I was doing rather well in the 200m, 400m and 800m races. I started enjoying the sport and that’s how I managed to get a ticket to the (2018 East African School Games,” she said. At the Msanzi school games in Rwanda she bagged silver in 400m and bronze in 800m

Dearth of facilities

He major impediment to discus throwing was lack of training facilities but after joining the Team Kenya camp, she has seen her throwing technique improve in leaps and bounds.

“We have seen Kageha improve quite well because during the national trials in July 1-3, she made a winning throw of 37.34m. She could not do any turns, but now she is flexible and has made a throw of 46m while in camp,” said Team Kenya’s assistant manager and coach Joseph Illovi.

Qualifying mark is 49m but Kageha made the team by virtue of topping the Kenyan trials.

“I want to believe that she is capable of making a throw of more than 50m,” said Illovi.

“Apart from working on her techniques she is doing a lot of gym work. When she came, she had never stepped in the gym.”

“Kageha is one athlete we need to continue nurturing even after this competition so that she can be able to compete at a senior level.”

Team manger Elizabeth Keitany said yesterday the athletes were all ready for the competition.