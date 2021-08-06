First Lady Margaret Kenyatta unveils World U20 medals, mascot

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta admires the World Under 20 Championships official mascot, Jabali, during a press conference at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who is the patron of the World U20 event, presided over the unveiling of the medals crafted by Maasai women as well as the lion mascot named Jabali. The event’s theme song is “Keep Jogging”, a remix of the song Kipchoge by Kenyan hip hop artist Nyashinski.  
  • The First Lady, who was also involved in the World U18 Championships held in Nairobi, said the unveiling of the medals and the mascot kicked off the count down for the global showpiece which will be held at the 60,000-seater Kasarani from August 17-23.

Hosts Kenya have declared they are ready for the world to descend in Nairobi for the 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships after unveiling medals and mascot at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Friday.

