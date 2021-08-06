First Lady Margaret Kenyatta unveils World U20 medals, mascot

Hosts Kenya have declared they are ready for the world to descend in Nairobi for the 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships after unveiling medals and mascot at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Friday.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who is the patron of the World U20 event, presided over the unveiling of the medals crafted by Maasai women as well as the lion mascot named Jabali. The event’s theme song is “Keep Jogging”, a remix of the song Kipchoge by Kenyan hip hop artist Nyashinski.

The official mascot fro the 2020 World Under 20 Championships during the unveiling ceremony on August 6, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The First Lady, who was also involved in the World U18 Championships held in Nairobi, said the unveiling of the medals and the mascot kicked off the count down for the global showpiece which will be held at the 60,000-seater Kasarani from August 17-23.

She extended a warm welcome to the athletes and trainers from over 150 countries who will converge on Nairobi for the biennial competition which Kenya won in 2000 in Santiago, Chile, 2006 in Beijing, China, 2010 in Moncton, Canada, and in 2018 in Tampere, Finland.

“These Games will provide Kenya with a great chance to market itself as a centre of sporting excellence,” the First Lady noted as she wished participants a safe and memorable event.

Sports PS Joe Okudo thanked the First Lady for her involvement in the development of sports and assured her that they have put everything in place for the Games.

“The unveiling of the medals and the mascot marks the final stretch for the games. We are ready to host a great event,” he said, adding that the mascot shows how brave, strong, and fearless the hosts will be.

Okudo said that using the medals crafted by Maasai women will give hope to the women who are in the creative bead business.

The official medals that will be presented to athletes during the World Under 20 Championships during the unveiling ceremony on August 6, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Chief Executive Officer of the World U20 Championship Nairobi, Mike Rabar, said the unveiling of the medals and mascot signaled Kenya’s readiness to host the continental extravaganza.

“This championship is a perfect platform for youngsters to showcase their talents,” he added.