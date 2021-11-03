First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receives Queen's Relay Baton

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (right) receives the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen's Relay Baton from Paul Tergat, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president at State House, Nairobi on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

By  Michael Kirwa

What you need to know:

  • Before arriving at State House, the Relay Baton made its way to the Ngong Hills hinged with activities that supported the 2022 Commonwealth Games' sustainability theme and paid tribute to Kenya's matatu culture.
  • The baton bearers on the second leg were the Huruma Kids, Africa's fastest man, Ferdinard Omanyala, Olympians Hellen Obiri, Faith Ogallo, tennis star Angela Okutoyi amongst other athletes. The 1988 Olympics 5,000m Olympic gold medalist John Ngugi led the hike to the top of the Ngong Hills.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta received the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Relay Baton at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, a day after it arrived in the country from Cameroon for its eighth stop in its 269-day tour of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories.

