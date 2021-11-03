First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receives Queen's Relay Baton

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta received the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Relay Baton at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, a day after it arrived in the country from Cameroon for its eighth stop in its 269-day tour of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories.

The ceremony at State House marked the end of the Relay Baton's tour of Kenya before its handing over to Uganda on Thursday.

Before arriving at State House, the Relay Baton made its way to the Ngong Hills hinged with activities that supported the 2022 Commonwealth Games' sustainability theme and paid tribute to Kenya's matatu culture.

The baton bearers on the second leg were the Huruma Kids, Africa's fastest man, Ferdinard Omanyala, Olympians Hellen Obiri, Faith Ogallo, tennis star Angela Okutoyi amongst other athletes. The 1988 Olympics 5,000m Olympic gold medalist John Ngugi led the hike to the top of the Ngong Hills.

On Tuesday, NOCK had held a ceremony at the Nairobi Arboretum to welcome the baton's arrival into the country and presided over by Sports CS Amina Mohammed.

She lauded the Relay Baton's support for the ideal and topical theme of sustainability, youth, and inclusion.

"It complements our national aspirations, renewed hope and resilience. It directs our collective energies on rebuilding countries and reigniting economies across the Commonwealth that have been greatly affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic," she added.

The NOCK Executive Committee led by its president, Dr Paul Tergat were also present at the ceremony. Tergat noted that the Relay Baton was an opportune time to inspire athletes and sportspeople.

Representing athletes, newly-inaugurated World Rugby Hall of Famer Humphrey Kayange said the baton's arrival signified an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Together with Dr Tergat, Kayange's brother, Kenyan Sevens star Collins Injera, are one of the five Kenyan baton bearers on the first day of the Relay Baton's tour of Kenya. The others are Paralympian Samson Ojuka, weightlifter Winnie Langat and, student Nyawira Natasha.

According to the official website of the Birmingham 2022 Games, over 7,500 people will serve as baton bearers during the Relay Baton's tour.

Birmingham will host the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 next year.

Unlike Relay Batons of previous Commonwealth Games that paid homage to the host city's geography and history, according to Tom Osman, the Birmingham 2022 Relay Baton drew inspiration for its design by a need to also make it about the Queen and the people.

Tom Osman is a Director at Raymont-Osman Product Design, the firm that designed the Relay Baton made using copper, aluminum, and brass.

A statement on the Birmingham 2022 website reveals that the Relay Baton contains a 360-degree camera and a heart-rate sensor to capture people's emotions during its tour.

The Relay Baton also has an air quality sensor to capture a snapshot of environmental conditions across the Commonwealth.

It also has a platinum strand that alludes to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Relay Baton will cover 140,000 kilometres during its tour. That is less than half the distance the Relay Baton for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth games covered. A statement on the Birmingham 2022 website said that the Relay Baton will cover a shorter distance this time to reduce the carbon footprint.