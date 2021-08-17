First Lady Margaret Kenyatta opens World U20 Championships at Kasarani

Team Kenya

A section of Team Kenya athletes march past the podium during the opening ceremony of the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei thanked World Athletics for awarding Kenya the hosting rights.
  • Kenya will be represented by 46 athletes in various categories as they seek to defend the title won in the last edition in Tampere, Finland.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Tuesday presided over a colourful opening ceremony of the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.