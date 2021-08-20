Finnish, Belarusian youngsters dominate field competitions

Pippi Enok

Pippi Enok of Croatia competes in women’s long jump heptathlon on August 19, 2021 during the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Kenya top as African countries dominate the first 10 positions
  • Finland’s Laspa wins men’s javelin while Volkov takes gold in men’s pole vault at Kasarani Stadium

The medals table has continued to change with African countries leading the show but European nations have showed resilience in field events, with some athletes dedicating their victories to country and relatives as the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships entered the third day under changing weather pattern.

