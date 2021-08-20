Finnish, Belarusian youngsters dominate field competitions

The medals table has continued to change with African countries leading the show but European nations have showed resilience in field events, with some athletes dedicating their victories to country and relatives as the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships entered the third day under changing weather pattern.

But all eyes are on Jamaica which is known for producing world-beating sprinters. On Friday, the morning session belonged to Finland which jumped to second place in the medals table with two gold and one silver behind hosts Kenya who have three gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

By press time, African countries were occupying four of the top 10 positions but changes are eminent on the penultimate day of the five-day competition bringing together nearly 1,000 athletes from more than100 countries.

The most interesting result of the day was recorded in men’s javelin by Janne Laspa of Finland, a country regarded the spiritual home of the discipline. Javelin is better appreciated by the general populace in Finland than motor rallying.

The small Nordic country with a population of about 5.4 million people has accounted for seven Olympic men’s javelin titles, including a clean sweep of medals in 1920 and 1932. Cheers from a javelin throw is measured in decibels, with many cities putting allowable cellings.

On Friday, Laspa held on to fend off Ukranian Artur Felfner with a throw of 76.46 metres against his challenger’s 76.32.

Russian-born Belarusian Matvei Volkov added the world title to his European Under-20 Championships silver medal he won last month in pole vault with an impressive clearance of 5.45 metres, putting Belarus in the medals table while continue the family tradition in the discipline. He won ahead of Finland’s Juho Alasaari.

“I like pressure,” said Volkov. “I felt by myself what I needed to change (for the final attempt) and my father just gave me a kick. He told me ‘let’s jump."

Volkov’s father, Konstantin, who cheered his son from the terraces, was the 1980 Moscow Olympics silver medallist, and his grandfather Yuri produced a succession of world-beating vaulters at his Pole Vault Institute in Irkutsk, Russia.

Violetta Ignateya, competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, won gold in women’s discus throw after posting 57.84 marks followed by South Africa’s Mine De Klerk (53.50) in a new Africa Under-20 record on a morning of superlative action, dampened only by temperatures in the region of 17 degrees centigrade. Alina Nikitsenka of Belarus clinched bronze in 51.50.

Impressive record

Ignateya arrived in Nairobi with an impressive record of 58.65 marks for first place in Tallin, Estonia’s round of the World Athletics series. “I am really grateful to my coaches and the entire team that made it possible for me to take part in this competition,” said the Russian, competing as a neutral athletes since Russia is still under suspension following claims of state-sponsored doping.

“It is even better that I managed to win the gold medal,” added Ignatyeva.

“This win makes me really emotional,” said De Klerk . “I dedicate it to my grandmother who passed on in June. She supported me since I started doing track and field competitions, and when I lost her it has been hard in my training but I just wanted to make her proud. My performance of 53.50 marks is certainly an African record.”