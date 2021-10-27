Ferdinand Omanyala wins monthly award

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala poses with the trophy after he was namedt he LG Sports Personality of the Month for September 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala won the monthly award following his stellar performance at the Kenyan round of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series, Kip Keino Classic, in Nairobi where he smashed his own National Record of 9.86 seconds and set a new African Record of 9.77.
  • American Trayvon Bromell won the 100m race at Kasarani in a world lead time of 9.76 seconds, while former Olympic and World champion Justin Gatlin was third in 10.03 Sec.

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is the LG Sports Personality for the Month for September 2021.

