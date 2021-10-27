Ferdinand Omanyala wins monthly award

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is the LG Sports Personality for the Month for September 2021.

Omanyala won the monthly award following his stellar performance at the Kenyan round of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series, Kip Keino Classic, in Nairobi where he smashed his own National Record of 9.86 seconds and set a new African Record of 9.77.

American Trayvon Bromell won the 100m race at Kasarani in a world lead time of 9.76 seconds, while former Olympic and World champion Justin Gatlin was third in 10.03 Sec.

“I have been nominated many times for this award and today I am happy to win it. It is always good to be appreciated back home for your exploits. I thank LG and SJAK for thinking about sports men and women, it means a lot because our efforts are recognised,” said Omanyala, who was accompanied by his wife Laventer Amutavi.

“I am training hard, working on perfecting my start because I will be going for the big boys next year. We have many events like the Commonwealth Games, World Championships, African Championships and I am certain I will post better times.”

LG Electronics content manager East Africa, William Kamore congratulated the star runner saying he is a living example as the country seeks to make a mark in sprints.

“Kenya has dominated middle and long distance running from the days of yore. Omanyala's sterling heights in Kip Keino Classic will no doubt motivate a generation of runners to take up the breakneck 100m challenge at continental and global levels.”

“I also take this opportunity condole with the family of our September nominee Agnes Tirop who was laid to rest last weekend. As a company, we are proud to be a part of an initiative which rewards excellence. Our partnership with SJAK goes a long way in appreciating athletes’ talent while also empowering them to be the backbone of sports in the country.”

Omanyala took home an LG SolarDOM Oven worth Sh65,000 which is a 3-in-1 oven that is used for heating, grilling and baking.

Omanyala beat other top nominees including the late Agnes Tirop, who had clocked a women’s only 10 km world record of 30:01 at the Adizero Road To Records meeting in Germany, slashing 28 seconds off the previous world record.

Other nominees were Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim, who was the best receiver at the CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship in Rwanda where Kenya took silver after losing to perennial rivals Cameroon.

Sharon Chepchumba who was the best attacker, Gladys Ekaru who was the best blocker and Noah Kibet who won the 800 metres race at the Kip Keino Classic by clocking 1:44.97 were the other nominees.