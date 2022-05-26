Ferdinand Omanyala suffers first loss in 100m this year

Africa’s fastest Ferdinand Omanyala tasted his first loss in 100 metres this year after being stunned by Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon Mudiyanselage at the Leichtathletik Meeting "Anhalt 2022" in Dessau, Germany Wednesday night.

Omanyala, who boasts of a world-leading time 9.85 seconds over the distance and African record of 9.77, had beaten Abeykoon at the heats where he posted the fastest time in the two heats of 10.23. Abeykoon finished second in that group after clocking 10.30.

Omanyala settled for second place in 10.14 against the winner’s 10.06. Sri Lankan national record holder Abeykoon had won in Dessau in 10.16 in 2020, while it was the first time Omanyala was running in the German city.

The two sprinters were in separate groups in 200 metres finals during the Castiglione International Meeting in Grosseto, Italy on May 22 when Omanyala won his group in 20.50 and Abeykoon in 20.37.

Prior to Wednesday, Omanyala had won nine 100 metres races enroute to bagging the Kip Keino Classic title with the fastest time this year of 9.85 at the Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi on May 7.