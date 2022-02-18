Omanyala raises bar, eyes world meet

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has declared that he is ready for the World Indoor Championships, having broken the 60m indoor National Record thrice within a fortnight in France.

However, Omanyala hastened that he still needs to polish on his transition from low phase to acceleration phase if he is to win a medal at the World Indoor Championships due March 18 -20 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Omanyala wrapped his World Indoor Tour debut on Thursday night with yet another National Record despite finishing fourth in men’s 60m at Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France.

Related Omanyala sets new National 60m record Athletics

The 26-year-old clocked 6.57 seconds to lose the battle to the Olympic 100m champion Jacobs Marcell from Italy, who returned 6.50 as Cravont Charleston and Elijah Hall from the United States timed 6.52 and 6.57 to finish second and third respectively.

But his performance was enough to better his National Record for the second time, having set a new time of 6.60m when winning at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor five days ago in France.

Omanyala had won his semi-final heat in 6.62.

It’s on a night that saw the Olympic 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway breaking the World Record in 1,500m, setting a new time of 3:30.60, beating the previous record of 3:31.04.

“I am 150 per cent ready for the world event, having drawn great lessons from my 10 indoor races in France,” Omanyala explained, adding that a medal is possible in Belgrade.

“If I can run 6.40, I can contest for a medal but I will need to correct the small things in my run. Perhaps more sled pulls and resistance training before heading to Belgrade will do the trick,” said Omanyala, who initially thought it was impossible running 6.50.

Omanyala noted that it has been a great experience, this being his first outing indoors, adding that breaking the National Record thrice gave him great pleasure. “It completely felt different from the outdoors.”

Omanyala said he took a stab at the World Indoor Tour to have fun and refine his speed and off-the-blocks performance in readiness for World Athletics Championships due July 15-24 in Oregon, United States.

Omanyala, who holds the Africa Record in 100m outdoor of 9.77, broke the National Record in 60m indoor for the first time on February 4 this year when he won at Meeting Elite de Miramas in France.

He glided to 6.63 to shatter the previous National Record of 6.70 set by Paulvince Obuon in 2005.

Omanyala had won his semi-final heat in Lievin 6.63 before losing to Olympic 100m champion Jacobs Marcell from Italy, who won in 6.50.

Six months after winning Olympic 1500m gold in a Championship Record of 3:28.32, Ingebrigtsen broke his first senior world record when winning at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin.

With the assistance of two pacemakers and wavelight technology, Ingebrigtsen passed through 600m in 1:24.66 and 800m in 1:52.86. He reached 1000m in 2:20.98, bang on target, and then started to pick up the pace for the final two laps.