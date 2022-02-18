Omanyala raises bar, eyes world meet

Ferdinand Omanyala.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing fourth in the 60-metre dash at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais at the Arena Stade Couvert, Liévin in France on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Omanyala improved his national record to 6.57 seconds.

Photo credit: Jiro Mochizuki |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala hastened that he still needs to polish on his transition from low phase to acceleration phase if he is to win a medal at the World Indoor Championships due March 18 -20 in Belgrade, Serbia
  • The 26-year-old clocked 6.57 seconds to lose the battle to the Olympic 100m champion Jacobs Marcell from Italy, who returned 6.50
  • Omanyala noted that it has been a great experience, this being his first outing indoors, adding that breaking the National Record thrice gave him great pleasure

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has declared that he is ready for the World Indoor Championships, having broken the 60m indoor National Record thrice within a fortnight in France.

