Omanyala getting better and faster!

Africa and Commonwealth 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala clocked his first sub-10 seconds on European soil, overcoming a slow start to finish second in 9.98 seconds behind USA’s World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles with Botswana’s junior world record holder over 200m, Letsile Tebogo, third in 10.05.

Race-fit Omanyala wasn’t too disappointed with his night in the office and will now travel back home to regroup before the National Championships and World Championships trials ahead of the global contest in Budapest in August.