Ferdinand Omanyala cracks 100m world-lead at Nyayo

Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala made it look easy as he unleashed a world-leading 9.86 seconds to win his 100m heat at the second leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting on Friday.

Omanyala made a superb start off the blocks before picking well at halfway, leaving his opponents chasing shadows as the ecstatic crowd at the Nyayo National Stadium cheered him on.

"You haven't seen anything yet...expect a sub 9.8 secs in the final," said Omanyala, the African 100m champion.

Omanyala from Police beat compatriot Steve Onyango to second place in the third heat in 10.34 as they both qualified for the semi-finals slated for Saturday.

Africa 4x100m gold medallist Samuel Imeta from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) ran the second fastest time of 10.20 to win the fifth heat.

South Africa's Henricho Bruintjies found the going tough after a mishap at the blocks saw him finish sixth in the second heat in 10.94 as KDF's Steven Oluoch won in 10.43.

Pius Adom from Uganda cracked the third fastest time, winning the seventh heat in 10.31, beating his compatriot Benson Okot to second place in 10.35.