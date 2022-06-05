Felix Kirwa wins Stockholm Marathon

Kenya's Felix Kirwa and Ethiopia's Tsige Haileslase were on Saturday crowned winners of this year's Stockholm Marathon in Sweden.

The race took place as the world converged in Stockholm to commemorate 50 years since the United Nation's first international summit on the environment dubbed Stockholm +50.

Kirwa, who was in the lead pack strayed off course twice when the lead motorcycle misled athletes effectively denying them a chance to break the course record (2:10:10).

Kirwa crossed the finish line in 2 hours 11 minutes and 08 seconds ahead of Eritrea's Merhawi Kesete who timed 2:11:45 while another Kenyan John Langat sealed the podium positions in 2:12:39.

"I'm happy I managed to win the race which was tight and getting lost twice costed us the course record," said Kirwa in a post race interview.

In the women category, Haileslase ran alongside Kenya's Pauline Korikwiang before dropping her in the last few kilometers to win in 2:31:48 with Korikwiang settling for second in 2:32:18 while another Kenyan Mercy Kwambai was third in 2:33:43.

Kapsabet-based Korikwiang, who is under 2Running Club was glad to finish second in her first marathon race.

She was fourth in February in the Medio International Half Marathon where she clocked 1:12:45.

Judith Cherono (2:34:42), Betty Chepkwony (2:37:08), Esther Chesang (2:37:29) and Caroline Chepkwony (2:39:27) were in fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively.