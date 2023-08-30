Fancied Kimeli regrets poor show in Hungary

He went into the World Athletics Championships that ended on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary, as favourite by virtue of winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m races during the national trials.

More so, Nicholas Kimeli had claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, before going for the Diamond League Trophy victory all last year.

But as fate would have it, Kimeli found the going tough at the Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ Stadium, failing to reach the final in 5,000m after finishing eighth in 10,000m.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei (10,000m) and Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen (5,000m) retained their respective titles.

Kenya is yet to win the world title in 5,000m since Benjamin Limo’s exploits in 2005 in Helsinki while Charles Kamathi is the last Kenyan to win the 10,000m title way back in 2001 (Edmonton).

In Budapest, Jacob Krop, who had last year claimed silver, settled for bronze in the 5,000m this time round as youngster Ishmael Kipkurui came home 10th. “It really hurt me... it was a bitter pill to swallow. I just can’t get that performance out of my mind,” said Kimeli. “I know many Kenyans had their hopes in us, especially me but crazy things happened.”

Kimeli, who apologised for the dismal performance by his own lofty standards, vowed to return stronger and make amends come the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Kimeli disclosed that he had not trained well in his speedwork despite winning at the trials, having recovered fully from a nasty hamstring injury.

He had just returned from injury when he represented Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships held on February 18 this year in Bathurst, Australia, finishing 13th in the men’s 10-kilometre race. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo reigned supreme to win, beating Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi to second place as defending champion Joshua Cheptegei scooped bronze to lock out Kenyans from the podium finish.

Kimeli’s compatriots - Geoffrey Kamworor, Kibiwott Kandie, Daniel Simiu and Sebastian Sawe - claimed the next spots to, nevertheless, clinch the team title.

“I battled to treat the injury before coming out fully in June to win the two races at the trials despite not having trained well in speed,” said Kimeli, adding that the harsh weather also contributed to the dismal show.

“We trained in general cold weather in Kenya vis-à-vis the hot conditions in Budapest.

With no injuries, my plans for next season are great with the Olympic Games in focus.

“I will really need to redeem my image at the Olympics, God willing,” said Kimeli, adding that athletes, coaches, Athletics Kenya and all the over stakeholders must come together and find a solution to the continued poor show in both 5,000m and 10,000m.

“Training has gone scientific hence not just a matter of waking up in the morning to run. It will take more than that,” warned Kimeli, as he congratulated Simiu for winning silver in the 10,000m and Krop for delivering bronze in 5,000m.

Kimeli also hailed their female folks for coming to the rescue to give the country the only victories in Budapest.

Faith Kipyegon sealed a hat-trick in 1,5000m before going for her maiden 5,000m crown as Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa handed the country victory in the two-lap race.