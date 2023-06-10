Faith Kipyegon lights up Paris with another world record

What a night in Paris! Probably the greatest ever in distance running, a perfect preamble to next year’s Olympics in the French capital and the best advertising for track and field.

And Kenya was very much at the heart of it, in the form of the tantalizing World and Olympic 1,500 metres champion, now double world record holder Faith Kipyegon.

Inside seven days, the 29-year-old mother of one from Keringet, Nakuru County, obliterated two track world records in amazing fashion, and it seems like she’s just warming up!