Newcomer Cherotich wins national junior cross country title

Faith Cherotich wins the the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships Under-20 women 6 kilometres race held at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on January 22, 2022.

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • Cherotich broke away from her South Rift's teammate Purity Chepkirui and Grace Loibach in the last lap to build a considerable gap before winning in 20 minutes and 28.4 seconds
  • Chepkirui clocked 20:34.8 for second as Loibach came in third in 21:07.0


It was a thrilling exchange of leads before Faith Cherotich waylaid three challengers to win women's Under-20 6km race at the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday. 

