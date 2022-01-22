Newcomer Cherotich wins national junior cross country title

It was a thrilling exchange of leads before Faith Cherotich waylaid three challengers to win women's Under-20 6km race at the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Cherotich broke away from her South Rift's teammate Purity Chepkirui and Grace Loibach in the last lap to build a considerable gap before winning in 20 minutes and 28.4 seconds. Chepkirui clocked 20:34.8 for second as Loibach came in third in 21:07.0.

"It's such a beautiful feeling to win on debut at the National Cross Country Championships," said Cherotich, a Form Two student Kalyet Secondary School in Kipkelion.

"I knew it would go to the final lap after we stayed in a pack of four. I decided to go and wait for their response in the last lap but I proved stronger," said Cherotich, who turns her focus to track with the aim of participating at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Kali, Colombia.