Faith Cherotich wins 6km race to qualify for World Cross Country Championships

World Under-20 3,000metre steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich has set her focus on another world title in less than a year.

Cherotich went a step closer to realising that dream when she won the women’s under-20 6km race to qualify for the World Cross Country Championships set for February 18 at Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, Australia.

Faith Cherotich wins the women's Under-20 6km race on December 10, 2022 in Ruiru. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Cherotich produced a gun-to-tape performance, winning the race in 19 minutes and 16.0 seconds during the national trials at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College on Saturday.

Kaylet’s Cherotich, who won the world junior title on August 4 this year in Colombia, beat Sheila Chebet from Iten to second place in 19:32.8 as Lemotit’s Joyline `Chepkemoi settled third in 19:35.5.

“It was my strategy to lead from the front. It feels good to win again,” said Cherotich. “I am determined to win my second title though it won’t be an easy affair with the Ethiopians in the mix.”

Elgeyo Marakwet athletes Nancy Cherop, Marion Chepng’etich and Diana Cherotich romped home fourth, fifth and sixth in 19:39.0, 19:48.1 and 19:57. 5 to wrap up the top six automatic places in the team.

Ismael Kirui from Torongo continued with his winning ways to claim the men's under-20 race and get to represent Kenya for the second time.

Kirui, who won the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Machakos, Kapsokwony and Ol Kalou, timed 23:02.9 to triumph.

“I failed to make the 5,000m team for the world under-20 in Cali because of a leg injury but I feel okay now,” said Kirui, who settled sixth during the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius in June this year.

“The race was tough owing to a competitive field but I had enough training by virtue of winning three events in the series,” said Kirui, who relegated World Under-20 1,500m Reynold Kipkorir from Bomet to second place in 23:06.7.

Dennis Kipkirui from Kirenget came third in 23:12.5 to all get the tickets to the world event.