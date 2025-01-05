Faith Cherotich: Shy champion eyeing Kenya’s first steeplechase Olympic gold

Faith Cherotich, the 3,000m steeplechase Olympics bronze medallist, is one of Kenya's fastest-rising athletics stars, showcasing exceptional talent and determination. Having recently transitioned to the senior category, her impressive performances on the global stage highlight her potential to help Kenya dominate in the event.

At the Kalyet Athletics Training Camp in Londiani, Kericho County, Cherotich greets visitors with a shy smile, a demeanour that belies her fierce determination on the track. Her 2024 season ended triumphantly with a Diamond League trophy win, where she outpaced rivals, including Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi, who is the Olympic champion, and Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai.

Her debut at the Olympics was equally impressive as she won bronze in a personal best time of eight minutes and 55.15 seconds. Yavi won gold to dethrone Chemutai who settled for silver.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the 20-year-old credited her achievements to discipline and following instructions from her coach, Bernard Rono, who has been instrumental in her career.

“Last year was great for me, and all this was due to hard work and following instructions from my coach, who has been a blessing to me. There is no rest—I have already started working for the 2025 season, which I believe will also be a good one in my career,” said Cherotich, who was fondly referred to as ‘last born’ in the Team Kenya camp.

Faith Cherotich (centre) with her parents, Joseph Kipkemoi Keter and Ann Keter, at their home on October 15, 2024.



Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

Cherotich is sharpening her skills in the high-altitude region as she sets her sights on the ultimate prize—becoming the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the 3,000m steeplechase.

“I already have a goal, and that is to bring the Olympics title home. That is achievable with hard work combined with discipline,” the fourth-born in a family of eight, said.

Kenya has yet to secure a gold medal in the women’s steeplechase since the event was introduced at the Olympics in 2008. Eunice Jepkorir won silver in Beijing, Milcah Chemos earned bronze in London 2012, Hyvin Kiyeng claimed silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020, and Beatrice Chepkoech currently holds the world record of 8:44.32, set in Monaco in 2018.

Cherotich’s rise to prominence has been a source of pride for her family. Her father, Joseph Kipkemoi Keter, reflected on her early talent.

“I used to work in Narok so that I could feed the family and I heared that my daughter had started running and she managed to do well in various events until she competed in Nairobi at an international level, and that was her opening because God blessed her and she went on to conquer the world.

Faith Cherotich drives her car in Londiani, Kericho County, on October 15, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

“We are grateful for the support she has received, which has enabled her to buy land, build a house for the family, and pay school fees for her siblings,” said Keter.

Her mother, Anne Keter, knew her daughter was destined for greatness right from a tender age.

“I loved sending her to the shops because she would run there and come back so quickly. When she started running in school, I used to pray for her to improve her career. My prayer was to live a decent life and our daughter has enabled us to own a permanent house,” said Anne.

She revealed that about four coaches approached them for Faith to join their camps, but they settled on Rono and she is glad because the choice is bearing fruits.

Faith Cherotich prepares a meal with her mother Ann Keter at their home on October 15, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

“God has really blessed us and I know my daughter is soaring to greater heights and we always pray for her while competing internationally. She is so tiny compared to the other athletes, but I’m a proud mother and I believe she will continue making history,” she added.

Coach Bernard Rono, who discovered her talent, has nurtured her journey to success. He identified her potential during her school years and encouraged her to compete in local and international events.

“I saw her potential early. Her Olympic bronze was unexpected but well-deserved. She’s growing steadily and inspiring other young athletes,” Rono said.

Cherotich’s journey hasn’t been without challenges. In 2023, she survived a road accident along the Eldoret-Timboroa road that nearly derailed her preparations for the World Athletics Championships.

Despite minor injuries, she recovered in time to compete in the trials, finishing third, and went on to win a bronze medal at the Budapest Games.

Balancing education and athletics has also tested her resilience. Cherotich, who sat for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams in 2023 at Sugutek Secondary School, successfully managed both responsibilities.

Her fromer secondary school principal, Hellen Chebet, praised her dedication: “She balanced her studies and sports well, even carrying books to international events. At 19, she had achieved so much for the country,” said Chebet.

Rono highlighted her steady growth from junior competitions to senior levels. Cherotich first made headlines in 2021 when she won bronze at the World Under-20 Championships held in Nairobi.

A year later, she claimed gold at the same event in Cali, Colombia. Her transition to the senior category has been equally remarkable.

“Indeed, Cherotich had a good season, and it was something we had planned for because I wanted her to gain experience at the Olympics. I didn’t expect her to finish on the podium, but I’m glad she managed to win a bronze medal,” Rono said.

Cherotich’s achievements in 2023 also included a third place finish at the Rome Diamond League, a performance that boosted her confidence. “She just needed motivation to win the race.

After the World Under-20 Championships, we planned her participation in the Zurich Diamond League, and she executed our plan perfectly, winning the title,” Rono explained.

Her inspiring journey has motivated many young athletes at the Kalyet Athletics Training Camp. “Her success has encouraged upcoming athletes who now aspire to be world beaters,” Rono said.

Cherotich credits her role model, Faith Kipyegon—a three-time 1,500m Olympic champion—for inspiring her to aim higher. She hopes to emulate Kipyegon’s success as she prepares for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Her achievements have also brought national recognition. After winning the Olympic bronze medal, she was honuored by President William Ruto at a celebratory breakfast at the Eldoret State Lodge.

Her parents, who once prayed for their daughter to live a better life, now witness the fruits of her success. “God has truly blessed us. I believe she will continue making history,” her mother said.