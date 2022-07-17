Chepng'etich storms 1,500m final as Chebet scrapes through

Kenya's Faith Chepng'etich confirmed her status as a hot favourite for the women's 1,500m gold with an assured performance in the semi-finals at the ongoing World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Chepng'etich, the Olympic champion over the distance, took early control of Heat 2 of the semi-finals to romp home in 4:03.98 ahead of Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha who timed 4:04.05.

"I'm really grateful to qualify for the final and I am hoping to run a good race. This feels different because it is a world championship and anything can happen like falling down. Everybody wants a gold medal and we are looking forward to a great race on Monday," she said.

Nozomi Tanaka of Team Japan, Adelle Tracey of Team Jamaica, Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya, Sinclaire Johnson of Team United Statesand Hirut Meshesha of Team Ethiopia compete in the Women’s 1500 metres semi-final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

The 27-year-old will be joined in the final by Africa champion Winny Chebet who qualified as one of the non automatic qualifiers.

Chebet finished a disappointing sixth in Heat 1 that was won by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay in 4:01.28.

Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya and Sinclaire Johnson of Team United States react after competing in the Women’s 1500 Meter Semi-Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP

The first five finishers in each Heat qualified for the final alongside the next two fastest athletes.