Chepng'etich storms 1,500m final as Chebet scrapes through
What you need to know:
- Chepng'etich, the Olympic champion over the distance, took early control of Heat 2 of the semi-finals to romp home in 4:03.98 ahead of Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha who timed 4:04.05
- The 27-year-old will be joined in the final by Africa champion Winny Chebet who qualified as one of the non automatic qualifiers
- Chebet's Season Best time of 4:03.28, was enough to book her a place in the final set for Tuesday 5.50am
Kenya's Faith Chepng'etich confirmed her status as a hot favourite for the women's 1,500m gold with an assured performance in the semi-finals at the ongoing World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Chepng'etich, the Olympic champion over the distance, took early control of Heat 2 of the semi-finals to romp home in 4:03.98 ahead of Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha who timed 4:04.05.
"I'm really grateful to qualify for the final and I am hoping to run a good race. This feels different because it is a world championship and anything can happen like falling down. Everybody wants a gold medal and we are looking forward to a great race on Monday," she said.
The 27-year-old will be joined in the final by Africa champion Winny Chebet who qualified as one of the non automatic qualifiers.
Chebet finished a disappointing sixth in Heat 1 that was won by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay in 4:01.28.
The first five finishers in each Heat qualified for the final alongside the next two fastest athletes.
Chebet's Season Best time of 4:03.28, was enough to book her a place in the final set for Tuesday 5.50am.