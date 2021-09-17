Faith Chepng'etich eyes victorious end to season

Faith Chepng'etich

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich of Kenya speaks during Kip Keino Classic pre-event press conference at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on September 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepng'etich said she will then shift focus to next year with the aim of recapturing her world 1,500m title and to perhaps lower the six-year-old world record in the metric mile race
  • Chepng'etich, who bettered her own national record with victory in a time of 3min, 51.07sec in Monaco Diamond League on July 9 said her desire is to improve her time and results next year
  • Chepng’etich said young mothers like her should feel comfortable to take maternity leave and come back stronger to continue with their normal life

Olympic and Diamond League 1,500 metres champion, Faith Chepng’etich, targets to run a beautiful race that will wrap up her season at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

