Faith alive as Chepng’etich on course for historic gold

History beckons for two-time Olympic champion Faith Chepng’etich as she aims to reclaim her world 1,500 metres title on Monday.

The 27-year-old kept that dream alive when she won her heat Saturday morning (Kenyan time) to guide compatriot and 2018 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet into the semi-finals. There will be two semi-final from 5.05am today.

It was a flawless performance in the second heat as the 2017 world 1,500m champion timed four minutes, 4.53 seconds to win, beating Australian Jessica Hull (4:04.64) and Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu (4:04.85). The top six athletes in each of the three heats qualified for the semi-finals.

A second place in the third heat was enough for Chebet, who is fresh from defending her Africa 1,500m in Mauritius last month, to sail through to the semis.

Chebet glided to a season’s best 4:03.12, losing the battle to Ethiopia's World Indoor champion Gudaf Tsegay, who clocked 4:02.68. Another Kenyan Edinah Jebitok finished ninth and failed to make it out.

Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha (4:07.05) won the first heat ahead of Great Britain's Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir (4:07.53). Kenya’s Judith Kiyeng was ninth in 4:09.30 to miss out on the semifinals.

Chepng’etich could cement her story in the history books as the greatest runner of all times in women’s 1,500m if she is to recapture her title. Victory in Oregon will make it a fourth global outdoor championships gold.

Chepng’etich, who was returning from maternity leave, was beaten to gold by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands at the last edition of these championships in Doha in 2019. Chepng’etich has since then only lost to Hassan at the Diamond League meeting in Florence last year.

Chepng’etich, who is the fastest in the second semi-final with personal best 3:51.07, will take on the 2019 World 800m champion Winnie Nanyondo from Uganda.

Meshesha, who has personal best 3:57.30 from this season, is another athlete to watch out for in the second heat.

Chebet takes the battle to Tsegay, who set a new world indoor record when winning her 1,500m final in 3:57.19 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in March.