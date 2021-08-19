All eyes on Mboma of Namibia in the women’s 200m heats

What you need to know:

  • While Morara, who has personal best (PB) of 25.46sec will line up in lane eight, the Namibian, who is the fastest will be in lane four in the first heat at 11am.
  • Following her performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games where she broke the African record twice to claim silver in the women’s 200m in a world junior record of 21.81, Mboma is the woman to beat in the event.

Kenya’s Loice Morara is up against Tokyo Olympics 200 metres silver medallist, Christine Mboma, in first round races of the women’s 200m on Friday at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

