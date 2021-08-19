All eyes on Mboma of Namibia in the women’s 200m heats

Kenya’s Loice Morara is up against Tokyo Olympics 200 metres silver medallist, Christine Mboma, in first round races of the women’s 200m on Friday at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

While Morara, who has personal best (PB) of 25.46sec will line up in lane eight, the Namibian, who is the fastest will be in lane four in the first heat at 11am.

Following her performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games where she broke the African record twice to claim silver in the women’s 200m in a world junior record of 21.81, Mboma is the woman to beat in the event.

However, her teammate Beatrice Masilingi, who finished sixth in Tokyo with a lifetime best of 22.28, is another athlete to watch out for, coming into the event after Thursday’s 100m final.

Masilingi, who had the fastest time of 11.20sec going into the women’s 100m final, will be in lane three of the second heat where she has the fastest time of 22.28.

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili, who is the African indoor record-holder over 200m, missed the opportunity of competing in Tokyo, and will be hoping for a podium finish in Nairobi.

Ofili is the third fastest in the field with PB of 22.30 and will be in the fifth heat alongside her compatriot Anita Taviore (23.18).

Another athlete to watch out for is Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston with PB of 23.28. She will compete in the in fourth heat of the half-lap race.

The men’s 200m heats will equally be sumptuous. Kenya’s Jonathan Wambua (22.51) will be in action in lane four of the third heat at 11.54am.

Jamaican Bryan (20.60), who was disqualified for a false start in the 100m semi-final, is the fastest in the heat.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo who is the quickest in the field with his personal best of 20.36, will be in the fifth heat. Tebogo won the men's 100m final Thursday.

Denmark’s Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak, who is one of the favourites to win gold, is in the fourth heat. Having set a national U-20 100m record of 10.33, he went on to set a senior Danish record of 20.48 over 200m.

The 2019 African Under-18 gold medallist Sinesipho Dambile (20.56) of South Africa cannot be ruled out.