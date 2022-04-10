Excitement as 11 junior athletes board maiden flight to France

It was all excitement as junior sprinters and field event athletes embarked on their maiden flight outside the country on Friday night for specialised training in France.

The month-long training at Miramas Athletics Club will help the juniors try to attain the qualifying standards for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August 1 to 6 this year in Cali, Colombia.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as the 11 juniors departed to France where they will also compete in two championships. Excitement

World Under-20 400m bronze medallist Sylvia Chelangat, Peter Kithome and Elkanah Kiprotich, who were in a quartet that claimed bronze in 4x400m, said the training will be a game changer.

Shot put thrower Dominic Kipkorir said it beyond his wildest dream that he would ever board a plane as a junior and vowed to repay by qualifying for the world.

“I am catching up fast having just completed my form four. My reaction from the blocks is slow and that is what I am going to polish in France since I got the mileage,” said Chelangat, who is humbled to take her first flight.

“My target is to qualify for Cali and win something better than the bronze I got in Nairobi.”

Githome said the only way to repay the gesture of getting on his maiden flight is by qualifying for the world under-20 event.

“I have my personal best of 50.54 seconds, but my desire is to run under 50 seconds, which will be enough to see me qualify for Cali,” said Kithome, who clocked his best time when he finished sixth during the 400m hurdles final at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships last year.

The set standards for the world under-20 is 53.20 seconds.

Kiprotich, who has a career personal best of 46.79 seconds,will be hoping to not only hit the qualifying mark of 47.60 in 400m, but also reach the 400m final in Cali and finish on the podium, having reached the semi-finals in Nairobi last year.

“Amazing to be leaving the country for the first time. We only see those of track do so, but I thank God that those in field events have been considered, “said Kipkorir, who has a hard task of attaining 18.20m to qualify for Cali.

Coach Andrew Maritim said the athletes will compete in two events to try and to attain the qualifying standards for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

“It’s a great opportunity for youngsters to get exposed to good facilities and modern style of training in sprints and field events, “said Maritim.

Athletics Kenya director for youth and development, Barnaba Korir disclosed that when he was in France in February, he had a chance to meet the Mayor of Miramas, Frédéric Vigouroux and Miramas Athletics Club officials.

“One of the agenda in our discussion was to have young Kenyan athletes, especially those preparing for world under-20 in Cali, train in France. Seeing this plan coming to fruition is something we should all be proud of,” said Korir.