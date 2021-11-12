Ex-world champion Irene Cheptai in the mix

Athletics Kenya Cross Country weekend meet second leg heads to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Saturday with big names on the line up.

The first leg was held in Machakos last weekend.

Among the stars who are expected to compete today are 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai, 5,000m specialist Janet Kisa, Michael Kibet, Nicholas Kimeli, Daniel Simiu, Nancy Jelagat and Alice Aprot.

Needless to say, athletes will use the cross country series as part of their preparations for the inaugural World Cross Country Tour that will be held in Eldoret on February 12.

The Kenyan tour has been named after 2015 World Cross Country Championships gold medallist Agnes Tirop who died last month in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The athletes will compete in 5km under-18 girls, 6km under-18 boys, 6km junior women, 8km junior men, 10km senior women,10km senior men and mixed relays.

Kimeli, who bagged victory two weeks ago during the Moi Girls High School 10km charity road race, said that he will be looking forward to a good competition.

“I’m focusing on the national cross country races with an eye on making the Kenya team for the World Cross Country Tour before I shift my attention to next year’s World Championships,” said Kimeli.

Kisa on her part said that running cross country was part of her season’s preparations for the track races as she eyes representing Kenya in 5,000m at the World Championships.

Cheptai seeking to comeback after an uninspiring performance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she finished sixth in the women’s 10,000m final.

“Next year we have a lot of events and I have to plan for them well,” said Cheptai.

After the Iten meet athletes will head to Olkalau in Nyandarua County on November 20 for the third leg.

The fourth leg will be held in Kapsokwony in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County on November 27 with the last meeting programmed for December 4 in Sotik, Bomet County.

The County Cross Country Championships will thereafter be held on December 18 before the disciplined forces’ championships.

National Police Cross Country Championships are scheduled for January 7 at Jockey Club of Kenya and promise to be a cracker.

The Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships at the Moi Airbase in Nairobi on the same day also has fireworks written all over it.