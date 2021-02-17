Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

President of the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin (right) and Russia's national athletics team head coach Yury Borzakovsky (centre) give a press conference in Moscow on February 21, 2017.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The ex-RUSAF five can appeal the verdict while Lysenko's case is still ongoing.
  • RUSAF has until March 1 to present its plans for reform and remains under the threat of exclusion from the IAAF and the Tokyo Olympics.

Paris

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bandari keen to roast AFC Leopards in Mombasa heat

  2. Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

  3. Eliud Kipchoge to feature in Hamburg Marathon

  4. I'm done, says teary Williams after semi-final loss

  5. Virus delay, sexism row: Tokyo's turbulent Olympic timeline

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.