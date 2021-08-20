Etiang, Kibet ready to do Kenyan job in metric mile race

Since Moncton, 2010, Kenya has only missed winning men’s 1,500m once at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships. This was in Barcelona 2012.

After Caleb Mwangangi’s exploits in Moncton, Canada, Jonathan Sawe reclaimed the title for Kenya in Eugene 2014 (USA) before Kumari Taki and George Manang'oi extended that dominance at Bydgoszc 2016 (Poland) and 2018 Tampere (Finland) respectively.

It’s an honour Vincent Kibet and Kamar Etiang would like to protect when they take the field in the metric mile race today at 4.30pm at the Moi International Sports centre, Kasarani.

Kibet and Etiang threw down the gauntlet at the rivals, winning their respective first round events in the two fastest times in the heats of 3:42.35 and 3:44.75 respectively.

Elsewhere, Harrington Wanyonyi and Margaret Gati are out to do the unthinkable today: win Kenya its first medals in men’s and women’s 10km race walk starting at 9.15am and 10.20am respectively.

Just like the other middle and long distances races at the championships, the metric mile race will once again turn into a supremacy battle between long term rivals Kenya and Ethiopia with Eritrea and Uganda also out to take a dig at glory.

Ethiopians Melkeneh Azize and Wegene Addisu, who lost to Keter and Etiang, returning 3:44.81 and 3:44.86 respectively, can't be underrated.

Abderezak Suleman from Eritrea and Uganda’s Peter Maru will also be in the mix.

"The title is ours to lose…the title will definitely remain in Kenya," said a confident Keter.

He added that he could have gone under 3:35 in the first round but with no real challenge he kept his foot off the accelerator.

Keter said it was not possible to predict the tactics he would use in the final.

“If the pace is slow, it will go down to a sprint finish but there are those who will plan to go out fast. But either way we are up to the task," said Keter.

Etiang said they have to keep calm and plan as a team.

"I know Kenyans are watching me and they should not worry. I am okay now and I'm focused," said Etiang, who has put behind him the disappointment of failing to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

"After the world junior event, I want to continue with my preparations for next year’s World Championships in the USA," said Etiang.

Despite having the slowest time in the field, Wanyonyi (45:47.5) hopes to do well, perhaps, at least, better than compatriot Dominic Ndigit’s seventh place finish in Tampere.