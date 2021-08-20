Etiang, Kibet ready to do Kenyan job in metric mile race

Kenya's Kamar Etiang men's 1500 metres

Kenya's Kamar Etiang (right) crosses the finish line to win Heat 2 of men's 1500 metres semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wanyonyi and Gati face what is decidedly mission impossible Saturday in men’s and women’s 10km race walks, categories of racing that athletes from Kenya have only seen the podium from afar
  • Country has won gold in men’s 1,500m in last four editions of championship save for Barcelona 2012 and dynamic duo, with excellent times in the preliminaries, confident title will stay in Kenya

Since Moncton, 2010, Kenya has only missed winning men’s 1,500m once at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships. This was in Barcelona 2012.

