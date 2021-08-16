Etiang, Keter shape up for stiff battle in 1,500m race

Kamar Etiang and Vincent Keter hold the key to the men’s 1,500 metres title at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships to be held in Nairobi this week.

The two athletes will be out to retain the title won by George Manangoi during the 2018 World Athletics Championships held in Tampere, Finland.

Etiang told Nation Sport that he wants to go all the way to the finals and win a medal. He said that he has put the disappointment of missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games behind him and he is now concentrating his energy on the junior championship.

“I have put what transpired behind me and I’ve decided to focus on the under 20 contest. I will be happy to make Kenyans proud,” he said.

“We will be competing at home, and Kenyans will be watching us. Keter and I want to ensure we make the final and win medals,” said Etyang, who has a personal best of 3:33.12.

Etiang was dropped from Kenya’s Olympic Games 1,500m team due to strict Athletics Integrity Unit rules imposed on Kenya.

The athlete was replaced by world champion Timothy Cheruiyot who won a silver medal, while his rival Norway’s Jakob Ingbrigtsen bagged gold.

Etiang and Keter will compete against Ethiopians Wegene Addisu (3:34.21) and Melkeneh Azeze (3:33.74), who are the fastest athletes on the entry list.

Keter will bank on his experience in Diamond League races to turn on the magic at Kasarani.

Spain’s Pol Oriach who has clocked 3:37.67, Eritrea’s Abderezak Mehamed Osman with a best time of 3:39.48 are also in the race.

The World Under 20 Championships will kick off on Wednesday with the qualification round of 4x400m relay.