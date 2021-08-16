Etiang, Keter shape up for stiff battle in 1,500m race

Charles Simotwo.

Charles Simotwo (left) charges towards the finish line to win the men's 1500 metres final ahead of Kamar Etyang (centre) during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The World Under 20 Championships will kick off on Wednesday with the qualification round of 4x400m relay.
  • Kenya’s team of 46 athletes has shifted to Weston Hotel after the camp at Sports View Hotel was closed on Saturday. 

Kamar Etiang and Vincent Keter hold the key to the men’s 1,500 metres title at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships to be held in Nairobi this week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.