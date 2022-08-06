Ethiopian athletes show Kenyans dust in last day of World U20

Kenya bagged silver and bronze in the women's 1,500m race on the last day of the Word Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom stormed to victory in a championship record time of 4:04.27, breaking the previous mark held by Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon since 2012 in Barcelona.

Brenda Chebet and the defending champion Purity Chepkirui finished second and third respectively timing new personal best times of 4:04.64 and 4:07.64.

Chebet took the lead from the start with Chepkirui in tow while the Ethiopian athletes kept a safe distance.

Haylom surged forward in the last few metres to clinch victory.

It was an improvement for Chebet, who reached the 800m semifinals during last year’s edition in Nairobi.

Chepkirui is a Form Two student at Tiloa Secondary School in Nakuru County and also the Africa Senior Championships silver medallist in the metric mile.

It was a tight race in the men’s 800m race with Kenya’s sole representative Noah Kibet finishing a distance seventh after clocking 1:48.50.

Ethiopia’s Ermias Girma (1:47.36) won gold ahead of Algeria’s Heithem Chenitef (1:47.61) while Ethan Hussey from Great Britain settled for bronze in 1:47.65.

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi was the defending champion having won the gold last year with Kibet winning bronze.

Ethiopians dominate 5000m

Meanwhile, Kenya missed out on the podium in the women's 5,000m in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

It was a repeat of last year’s performance where Ethiopians went home with gold and silver with a Ugandan settling for bronze.

Medina Eisa took the lead in the last four laps before crossing the line in 15:29.71 ahead of Melkanat Wudu who retained her silver medal from last year in 15:30.06 while Prisca Chesang settled for bronze in 14:31.17.

Jane Gati, a Form Two student at Masongo Mixed Secondary School, came in sixth in 16:29.62 while Maureen Cherotich was in seventh in 16:33.30.

Kenya's poor show on the last day continued with another medal-less performance in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.

Ethiopia's Samuel Duguna won the race in 8:37.92 ahead of his compatriot Samuel Firewu who clocked 8:39.11 while Morocco’s Salaheddine Ben Yazide wound third in 8:40.62.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wafula came in a distance sixth in 8:45.05 while Haron Kibet finished 10th after clocking 8:45.05.