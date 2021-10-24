Ethiopian Gidey Letesnbet breaks half marathon world record

Ethiopian Gidey Letesnbet broke the half marathon world record at the Valencia Half Marathon on October 24, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • The battle was between the two Kenyan athletes who exchanged leads in the homestretch before Kipchumba accelerated as Kipruto tried to hang on but he had nothing left in the last 100m/
  • Kipruto, who finished third last year, was among four athletes to run under 58 minutes with his compatriot Kibiwott Kandie breaking the world recorda after clocking 57:32.

Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba and Ethiopia’s Gidey Letesnbet were Sunday crowned the men and women's winner of this year's for the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain.

