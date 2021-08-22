Ethiopia stop Kenya's gold 'reggae' in women's 5,000m

Kenya's Zena Cheptoo celebrates after winning silver in the women's 5000m final during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

  • Cherotich and Cheptoo dropped from the leading pack with four laps to go as Ethiopia's pair of Mizan Alem and Melknat Wudu injected pace into the race. 
  • The lanky Alem led Wudu at the bell and never looked back winning the race in 16 minutes 05.61 seconds.

Kenya’s Zenah Cheptoo got to win silver in women’s 5,000m on Sunday after Melknat Wudu from Ethiopia and Uganda’s Prisca Chesang were disqualified at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

