Ethiopia’s Gidey favourite but Kenyans will want to have a say

In Eugene, Oregon

Hellen Obiri opting not to defend her 5,000m title, has not done any favours to the lukewarm display by Kenya in their traditional strongholds at the Oregon World Championships that conclude on Sunday.

Obiri won 10,000m silver a week ago but instead of waiting to fight for gold in the 5,000m, she opted to concentrate on training for her marathon debut due in October.

In her absence, on paper, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of Netherlands and 10,000m world champion Letesenbet Gidey are the favourites to win god in a field of 15 women from eight countries who will race in the final at the Hayward Field on Sunday from 4.25am Kenyan time.

The rivalry between Hassan and Gidey has shaped women’s long-distance running over the past two years but the trio of Kenya’s Margaret Chelimo, Beatrice Chebet and Gloria Kite will want to have a say.

“Now that Obiri is not there, we will do our best,” Chelimo, who won the 10,000m bronze medal a few days ago, said.

She is the most experienced of the Kenyan trio, with a 5,000m silver medal from the Doha 2019 championships.

Obviously, after posting 14 min 53.45 sec for fourth place finish in Heat One on Wednesday, Chelimo, 29, would love to better her position of 2019.

“The final is a final. Now that’s where we go for a medal, all of us,” she added.

Gidey is the fastest woman in the field this year with a searing time of 14:24.59 from the Prefontaine Classic on May 27, and Chebet acknowledges the challenge.

“It will not be an easy final and you can see that from the field,” said the championship debutant.

“There’s something good in the offing. I just want to be in the medal bracket and we are not scared of anyone,” the 2018 world Under-20 5,000m winner added.

No woman has won the long distance double at the World Championships since Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot in Daegu 2011.