Olympic trials: Epic battle expected in 800m as favourites reach final

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Also to ease through to the final was the World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich, who finished seconds behind Korir in the first semi-final, returning 1:45.78 against 1:45.46
  • Saruni virtually jogged to the finish line in 1:44.96 beating Elias Ngeny to second place in 1:45.25, the second fastest in the semi-finals as Nicholas Kiplagat came in third in 1:45.31


An explosive final awaits in the men's 800m final on Saturday after United States-based Emmanuel Korir and Michael Saruni easily won their respective semi-final races during the National Trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

