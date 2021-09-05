Emmanuel Wanyonyi
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Prime

Emmanuel Wanyonyi: Under-20 champ follows in footsteps of Rudisha

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It has been a long journey for the soft-spoken Wanyonyi, whose success he attributes to a number of people who saw his ability while still in school
  • At one time, he dropped out of Kapretwa Primary School while in Class Three and went to Kitale town in Trans Nzoia to work
  • Before the race, world record holder in the 800m David Rudisha, who was also the game’s ambassador, gave them tips, advising that the two-lap race needs great calculation


In the just-concluded 2021 World Athletics under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi, Emmanuel Wanyonyi stormed to victory in the 800m race after being tripped and almost fell in the last lap.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.